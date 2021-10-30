Kris Jenner Reveals Why She Was Nervous About Kim Kardashian Hosting 'SNL'

"My daughter, I love her so much, but she was on Dancing With the Stars and couldn't put two steps together," Kris quipped of Kim's 2008 DWTS run, during which she was the third contestant to be eliminated.

"Now she's on another really major show, and I was a bit nervous, thinking, 'Please, let's go back to dancing,'" Kris continued. "She's not a comedian."

Kris needn't have worried, though, as she was thrilled with Kim's SNL performance -- even with the jokes the SKIMS founder told about her family.

"The things that she said, the jokes she told, were so obviously silly to us as a family that it was just worth mentioning and making fun of," Kris explained. "We don't take ourselves too seriously. We know how to be in on the joke and have a good time. She ran every joke by every single one of us."

After Kim hosted the Oct. 9 episode of SNL, a source told ET that the reality star had "an incredible time" during the gig.

"Her family and friends are so proud of her and thought she was hilarious," the source said. "She felt supported by them and feels confident in how she did. It was so nice for her to have her close friends and family there and cheering her on... Kim is really happy with how everything went."

