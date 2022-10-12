Kris Jenner Reacts to Khloe Kardashian's Tumor Removal

Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about a health scare which led her to have a tumor removed from her face. Now her mom, Kris Jenner, is giving thanks to the doctor who performed the surgery. The 66-year-old momager took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her thoughts.

"I am so thankful to @garthfishermd and PRAISE GOD for the amazing results, and that my Khloé is going to be OK!!" she wrote alongside a screenshot of an Instagram Story that Khloe posted, showing her bandaged cheek. "It was quite the scare and I am so humbled and thankful to everyone who was part of this team."

Khloe revealed the news of her procedure on Tuesday, saying that she initially thought the tumor was a zit, but sought medical advice after months of it not going away. The professionals ordered Khloe to have an "immediate operation" in which Dr. Fisher "was able to get everything -- all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process."

"So, here we are…you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed)," Khloe continued, "but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look."

In an additional story, Khloe added, "At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time. I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups."

Khloe went on to praise all of the medical professionals who worked to get her through this. Dr. Fisher also shared his thoughts in a lengthy Instagram, noting that it was a "dangerous and significant tumor."

"Dear Khloe, @khloekardashian," he wrote. "You and your family have been dear to me for a very long time. I was so saddened that you required a procedure requiring removing of a dangerous and significant tumor from your face. I felt like I was operating on my own daughter."

"I was honored that you put your trust in my staff and me," he continued. "I am tremendously relieved that we got it all out and you can now get past this. You’re beautiful and have a heart of gold. Now let’s get this scar to heal great and be mindful of too much sun exposure :)❤️❤️ Love you."