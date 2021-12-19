Kourtney Kardashian Visits The 'Happiest Place On Earth' With Fiancé Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are having a wonderful Christmas time. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 drummer took a trip to Disneyland on Dec. 18 to enjoy the holiday festivities. The reality TV star and the musician were joined by Reign Disick - - Kourtney’s son with Scott Disick - - and Landon Barker - - Travis’ 18-year-old son with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. “The happiest place on earth, in the rain at Christmas time.”

Chiming in on the romantic post, Kourtney’s fiancé wrote, “Can’t think of anything better.”

Kourtney shared a carousal of pictures from the night starting with a photo of her and her love sharing a kiss in front of the It’s a Small World ride. Showing off their blended family’s bond, the Poosh founder’s post included a picture of Reign riding on Travis’s shoulders as they walked around the park.

In addition to the fireworks, Kourtney rounded out her post with a group shot of her, Travis and their two boys and a delicious shot of churros.

Travis,46, shared some of the pair’s holiday fun on his Instagram Stories. The rockstar posted a video of him walking with 7-year-old Reign on his shoulders as they take in the lights at the Holiday Road experience.

Kourtney and Travis’ magical Disney trip comes after the rocker shared his one Christmas wish. The same day, Travis shared a picture of him and Kourtney wearing matching pajamas as he kisses her feet next to a caption that read, “All I want for Christmas."

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October – nine months after they confirmed their relationship.