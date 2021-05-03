Kourtney Kardashian Tells Scott Disick She Has No Reason to Feel 'Guilty' in New 'KUWTK' Supertease

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are still working out some issues in the midseason supertease for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the new tease that dropped on Monday, Scott admits he's fearful of what's to come after KUWTK comes to an end, as Kim Kardashian West notes that all of the times Scott has dealt with big changes in the past have not been positive. Later, Kourtney and Scott have an intense conversation while lying in bed.

"I'm not going to be made to feel guilty when the things I've asked of you haven't been done," she tells him.

As for Khloe Kardashian, she and Tristan Thompson discuss surrogacy, but Khloe remains hesitant.

"I'm starting to wonder if surrogacy is really gonna work for me and my family," she says.

Meanwhile, during another highly emotional moment, Kim sobs in front of her family, including Kendall Jenner, sharing, "I just feel like a loser, you know?" She's then shown speaking to her mom, Kris Jenner, who tells her, "I just want you to be happy and joyful, you know?" A more composed Kim replies, "Yeah, and I'm ready, too."

New episodes of the final season of KUWTK air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!. The series finale will air Thursday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

On a recent episode of KUWTK, Scott asked Kourtney to make a final decision on the future of their romantic relationship, admitting it was "hard" for him during her last relationship.

"I'm OK with you doing whatever you want, if you can just make the final decision that you and I are never going to try to be a family again," he told her. "Then I could move on, and I could deal with you being with other people."

"I don't want to give you an ultimatum and I don't want to push you. I don't want to make you anxious," he continued. "But you don't say no, and you leave this door open. So I have expectations in my mind, and they don't seem to ever get met. And I don't want to live in limbo for the rest of my life with you."

As for Kourtney, she told cameras that she and Scott would always be family in her mind. The two share three kids together -- 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign.

"I know that this isn't what Scott wants to hear, and I do appreciate his vulnerability in putting himself out there, but he always tries to put a lot of pressure on me, and I just don't really think that's fair," she noted.

Kourtney is of course now dating Travis Barker, and a source told ET last month that Scott was "getting used to" her new relationship.

"Having Kourtney and Travis get so serious has been an adjustment for Scott," the source said. "He is still trying to get used to it. Scott is still close with Kourtney, but things between them have changed a bit."