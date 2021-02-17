Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Hand-Holding Photo With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still feeling the love. The new couple shared a sweet hand-holding pic on social media on Tuesday, one day after Valentine's Day.

Kardashian's snap on Instagram shows her hand locked with Barker's during a drive together. Her Valentine's-themed heart manicure peeks out from below Barker's tattooed hand. She left the post captionless, but Barker commented with a black heart emoji. She also shared the pic on his Instagram Story.

Fans couldn't help but gush over the romantic photo in the comments.

A source confirmed to ET earlier this month that Kardashian and Barker had started dating after years of friendship.

"Kourtney and Travis have had a platonic relationship for years and they’ve been friends and family friends for a very long time, but recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic," the source said. "They live on the same block and things are super easy between them because they know each other so well and just click and get one another."

The pair have since left flirty comments on each other's Instagrams, and showed off their romantic Valentine's Day together on social media. The two appeared to spend some cozy time by the fire, while Kardashian also posted a poem referencing Barker's band.

"Roses are red, violets are blue, garlic bread, Blink-182," the poem read.

Instagram Story

