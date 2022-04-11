Kourtney Kardashian Says Trying to Have a Baby With Travis Barker Has Been 'Hard' and Emotional (Exclusive)

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about her and Travis Barker's attempts to grow their family. ET's Lauren Zima spoke to the 42-year-old reality star ahead of the premiere of her family's new show, The Kardashians, and she got real about the challenges of trying to have a baby with her fiancé.

"It’s a beautiful thing that we'd love to have happen, but the journey is a bit hard for any woman who went on it," Kourtney told ET of her fertility struggles.

"And emotional," Khloe Kardashian chimed in, a statement that Kourtney expressed her agreeance with.

Kourtney is already mom to Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with her ex, Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis has two children of his own, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, from his marriage with Shanna Moakler.

Still, though, a source previously told ET that having a baby of their own is "very important and exciting" for the couple. Fans got their first look at Kourtney and Travis' fertility journey in a trailer for the upcoming Hulu series.

The engaged pair has made no secret of their love for each other, even participating in a post-GRAMMYs Las Vegas wedding ceremony. While the ceremony didn't legally make them husband and wife, Kourtney wrote on Instagram that "practice makes perfect" as they gear up to say "I do."

At the time, a source told ET that the impromptu ceremony "was a fun, somewhat spontaneous thing ahead of their actual wedding this spring."

"Travis loves to flaunt their love and can't wait to spend the rest of his life with Kourtney," the source said. "Kourtney is so happy and feels like it's a whole different world from when she was with Scott [Disick]."

As for what their legally-binding ceremony will look like, Kourtney told ET, "We don’t know yet. We're just living our best lives."

Kourtney's happiness is a welcome sight for her family, with Khloe gushing that they "all love" to see the eldest Kardashian sister's joy.

The Kardashians will premiere April 14 on Hulu.