Kourtney Kardashian Continues PDA Tour With Steamy Travis Barker Pic

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can't keep their hands to themselves! The PDA-happy couple continued their Instagram lovefest in Mexico on Wednesday when the 42-year-old mother of three posted a shot of herself sitting on her 45-year-old drummer boyfriend's lap.

In the pic, Kourt is rocking a black-and-white striped cutout dress and strappy heels, not to mention a bold red lip and a wide grin.

Barker's face is hidden in his girlfriend's neck as he gives her a kiss.

"Yummy," Kardashian captioned the post, tagging Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as the location.

Barker commented on the post, "True Romance ❤️‍🔥."

And it seems Kourt's younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, also approves as she commented, "So sweet."

Barker also shared videos of the couple's trip, including a romantic horseback ride on the beach and a fireworks display.

The trip is significant for the couple as it marks the first time Barker has flown on a plane since surviving a 2008 plane crash.

He previously shared a photo of himself kissing his lady love in front of the private plane they flew on, writing, "With you anything is possible 🖤 @kourtneykardash."