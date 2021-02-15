Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Spend Their First Valentine's Day Together - Pics

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their first Valentine's Day together as a couple. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Story on Sunday to post a slew of pink peonies and roses she received, as well as a card made by her son Reign, tasty treats and more.

She also posted a video of a fireplace with a red heart emoji. The Blink-182 drummer shared the same photo on his Instagram Story, seemingly teasing that the two were cozying up by the fire together.

Earlier this month, a source confirmed to ET that the pair is dating.

Before the fireside snap, Barker also posted a pic of a female's leg with a dainty diamond anklet.

Hours later, Kardashian also posted a poem about her new beau.

"Roses are red, violets are blue, garlic bread, Blink-182," the snap read.

Just last week, the two were photographed holding hands and dining at the Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa in Los Angeles.

"Kourtney and Travis have had a platonic relationship for years and they’ve been friends and family friends for a very long time, but recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic," the source told ET about how the two got together. "They live on the same block and things are super easy between them because they know each other so well and just click and get one another."

While the two have been a bit flirty with one another on social media, they have maintained a private relationship thus far.

Another source told ET, "Kourtney loves the way Travis is a dad and he makes her laugh hysterically. She loves that about him, and the family is fond of him too."

Travis has two kids, 17-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Kourtney has three children of her own, 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign, with ex Scott Disick.

"Kourtney’s kids just want her to be happy. Kourtney and Travis’ relationship is pretty casual and low key right now and Kourtney definitely isn’t making it a huge thing with the kids," the source added.

