Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Buy Conan O'Brien's California Home for $14.5 Million

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking the next step in their relationship! A source tells ET that the newlyweds have purchased Conan O'Brien's home in Carpinteria, California, for $14.5 million.

According to TMZ, the house is 2,142-square-feet and overlooks the ocean. Carpinteria is just south of Santa Barbara, California, which is where Travis proposed to Kourtney and recently where they celebrated their one-year engagement anniversary.

As for how the happy couple is doing, ET's source says, "Kourtney and Travis are loving every minute of married life. They're pretty much inseparable."

While the two work on blending their families, the source says that Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex and father of her three children, "is more used to" her marriage now. "[Scott is] staying busy in his own personal and professional life," the source notes. "Scott and Travis get along fine and there aren't any major issues between them."

When it comes to co-parenting with Kourtney, who is mom to Mason, 12, Penelope, 10 and Reign, 7, the source shares, "Things between Kourtney and Scott are balanced and cordial. They're both leading their own lives, but still remain in contact and they're co-parenting in a healthy manner."

The source adds, "Scott is still very much part of the family and he talks to them on a regular basis."

