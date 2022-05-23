Kourtney Kardashian Adds Last Name 'Barker' to Her Instagram Profile After Tying the Knot in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian is making her new married name Instagram official!

The newly married reality star made some big changes to her Instagram profile, adding her new husband Travis Barker's last name to the end of her own name -- thus making it Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

The 43-year-old TV personality apparently made the change on Monday, a day after she and the Blink-182 drummer exchanged vows at a lavish wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The family hosted a red-carpeted ceremony at Villa Olivetta, a home on the idyllic Portofino estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The full Kardashian-Jenner entourage came decked out in luxurious Dolce & Gabbana attire.

Following their lavish wedding, the couple, who are honeymooning on a yacht on the Mediterranean, took a dip into the clear blue water on Monday to celebrate saying, "I do."