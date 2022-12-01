Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian Reveal Awkward Sex Life Secrets While Strapped to a Lie Detector -- Watch!

The truth will set your free -- or, in the case of Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, it will make things hilariously awkward and unexpectedly revealing.

The Kardashian sisters were the latest celebs to sit down for an interview while strapped to a lie detector for a polygraph test, as part of Vanity Fair's popular recurring video series.

The reality TV stars -- who don't shy away from butting heads from time to time -- kicked things off on a promising note when Kourtney immediately threw Khloe under the bus and volunteered her younger sister to be the first one in the hot seat.

One of the first major reveals came early on when Kourtney asked Khloe if she liked her wedding dress -- when Kourtney exchanged vows with Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy, back in May.

"It was fine," Khloe said, somewhat dismissively. Kourtney laughed at the answer and asked the women operating the lie detector if the answer was truthful, but the results were "inconclusive."

"I mean, it was beautiful, for sure," Khloe said, explaining her feelings about the dress. "I just would have loved to see you in that at the after-party and then something [else] prior."

After fielding a slew of other questions about whether she thinks she's a good sister (she does) or whether she'll let her daughter, True, have a sleepover at Kourtney's house ("probably not"), Khloe answers one last question to clear up any lingering rumors about her on-again/off-again relationship with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

"Are you sleeping with Tristan?" Kourtney asked.

"No, I am not. I'm really not," Khloe said, with a slight laugh. The lie detector read that she's being truthful and a relieved Khloe said, "I would die if it said I was."

Then it was time for them to switch spots. Kourtney got in the hot seat, and it was Khloe's turn to ask questions -- and she got fairly personal fairly quickly.

"You and Travis attempted to get married in Las Vegas. Do you regret not inviting any of your siblings there?" Khloe asked.

"I do not," Kourtney responded, without hesitation.

She also revealed that she and Travis have been "caught" having sex somewhere outside the privacy of their home, and she reluctantly admitted that Travis does -- as Khloe phrases it -- "have a foot fetish" for her feet. Additionally, she said that she and Travis did hook up while dressed up as the characters from True Romance last Halloween.

For more on Kourtney and Travis' love life, and bold demonstrations of PDA, check out the video below.