Kobe Bryant's Family Celebrates Bianka's 4th Birthday With Sweet Posts

Happy birthday, Bianka Bryant!

Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant's daughter turned 4 years old on Saturday and was smothered with love from her family. Natalia, 17, posted a throwback photo of herself with Bianka and their late sister Gianna on a football field. She also posted a solo shot of the birthday girl smiling wide while on a boat in San Francisco.

"Happy Birthday B.B Kiddo 🌟Four Years Old Already....Such A Big Girl Now!" Natalia captioned her Instagram post.

Vanessa, on her private account, also sent a message to her daughter, writing, "Happy 4th birthday Bianka! We love you sooooooo much. You bring so much sunshine to our days. Thank you. God bless you baby girl. Love Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi, and Koko." Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Additionally, Kobe's sister, Sharia, also wished her niece a happy birthday with a collage of videos and sweet snaps.

"It’s the kisses, the cuddles, all the love and the smiles❤️ Happy birthday BB! We love you so much!! 🎂🎁🎉🎈," she captioned the post.

Vanessa wrote, "Awe! so cute. Love this! The bottom left video ~ mommy and daddy's side eye," with a laughing-crying emoji and a red heart.

Before her fourth birthday, Bianka had been known for stealing the spotlight from her big sis Natalie during her TikToks. In a handful of videos shared on social media, little Bianka couldn't help but show off her dance moves right in front of the camera.

See Bianka's epic TikTok cameos in the video above and below.