Kobe and Gianna Bryant Remembered by Family and Friends on 2-Year Anniversary of Their Deaths

On Wednesday, tributes poured in for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, on the two-year anniversary of their deaths. Kobe was 41 years old, while Gianna was just 13.

On Jan. 26, 2020, a helicopter crashed into the hills of Calabasas, California -- and five families lost loved ones. Vanessa Bryant lost a daughter and a husband, who was also the father of her four children and the man she'd loved since she was in high school.

Ciara, a friend of the Bryant family, was one of the first to pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna on social media by posting a photo of Kobe's Los Angeles Lakers jersey.

"Forever & Always in our hearts Kobe & Gigi #2 #24 ❤️ Love you @VanessaBryant @NataliaBryant," she captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Kobe's sister, Sharia Bryant, was one of the first family members to pay tribute on Instagram, sharing a photo of bracelets with her brother and niece's names on them.

Quoting Kobe, Sharia wrote, "❤️❤️ 'It’s the one thing you can control. You are responsible for how people remember you — or don’t. So don’t take it lightly. If you do it right, your game will live on in others. You’ll be imitated and emulated by those you played with, those you played against and those who never saw you play at all. So leave everything on the court. Leave the game better than you found it. And when it comes time for you to leave, leave a legend.' #mamba #mambacita #belegendary 🕊🕊❤️❤️🐍🐍"

Lamar Odom, Kobe's former Lakers teammate, received a necklace that included a charm resembling a photo of Kobe kissing Gianna on the forehead.

"I am in tears 😭 My management team is the BEST 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 To understand that Kobe meant the world to me and have this made as a constant reminder for me to keep going has me at loss for words. 💜," he said of the gift.

Lamar also posted a video dedication for Kobe and asked his followers to show some love for the late NBA legend in the comments.

"Not a day goes by without thinking of you my brother @kobebryant . To vanessabryant and the family, I love you all! I have been taking on everyday with the #mambamentality and it has helped me remain focused and accomplish different goals I have set for myself. Bean showed me what greatness takes ! So I am taking it! Forever with me 💛💜 Love, L.O.," he captioned the tribute.

Meanwhile, Dwyane Wade's daughter, Zaya Wade, made a style statement in remembrance of Kobe and Gianna. Posting a pic of herself in a Lakers jersey-turned-peplum dress-skirt combo, Zaya wrote, "Always remembering and honoring Kobe and Gianna. ♡"

Kanye West also wrote, "Miss you family," alongside a graphic of him and Kobe together.

