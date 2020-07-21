KJ Apa Gets Emotional After Pulling a Metal Shard Out of His Eye

KJ Apa's recent injury made the Riverdale star tear up. The 23-year-old actor recently took to Instagram to share a two minute-long video of himself and one of his friends trying to pull a shard of metal from his eye.

In the profanity-filled video, Apa was giggling and appeared to be in disbelief as his pal attempted to get the object out of his eye with a cotton swab. When that didn't work, Apa took over the efforts and was able to remove the foreign object.

"It's actually, like, punctured my eye, bro," Apa said after getting the object out. "... That's just a hole!"

As Apa came to terms with the new hole in his eye, he scrunched up his face, put his hand over his mouth, and looked like he was about to cry.

In the comments section of the post, though, Apa clarified that he "wasn't actually crying."

After the first video, Apa took to his Instagram Story to provide a health update to his fans.

"Quick update here, guys. The eye is good. I'm seeing a doctor tomorrow. My appointment's at eight o'clock," he said. "I just want to say thanks for all the support. I appreciate it a lot."

"My eye's fine," he reiterated. "But there could be some more metal shards in there, rusting away in my eyeball."