Kitchen Gadgets We Discovered on TikTok

We see it, we like it, we want it, we got it -- that's us whenever we log into TikTok and scroll through videos of genius kitchen gadgets and tools we never knew we needed.

Among the many, many TikTok trends we love, our newest favorite is "Things in My Kitchen That Just Make Sense" and other similarly titled videos. Often posted in installments, these clips showcase various kitchen tools, like a salad dressing mixer or a sleek milk frother, with a voiceover explaining why we can't live without them. Some of the products we've seen seem truly handy, and other stuff will look really cool on the kitchen counter (like the GE Nugget Ice Maker pictured above).