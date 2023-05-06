King Charles III's Crown Leaves Tower of London Ahead of Coronation

King Charles III’s crown is prepping for an historic moment. On Saturday, Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch’s St. Edward’s Crown has been removed from the Tower of London in preparation for the Coronation set to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London.

"The King will be crowned with St Edward’s Crown during the Coronation Service at @Wabbey on 6 May 2023. Made for King Charles II in 1661, the Crown has been removed from the Tower of London to allow for resizing work to begin ahead of the Coronation," the tweet from the official royal family account read.

Charles’ crown was first commissioned in 1661 and is made up of a solid gold frame set with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes and tourmalines. The crown has a velvet cap with an ermine band. Like the original, the crown includes four crosses-pattée and four fleurs-de-lis, and two arches.

St. Edward’s crown is the topper historically used during coronation. It was last worn by Queen Elizabeth II during her coronation in 1953.

In November, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET how the royal -- who assumed the role following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September -- is prepping for his big day.

"Well, it was always the king's intention to hit the ground running and I think we absolutely have seen him do that," Nicholl told ET. "He's traveled tirelessly around the country. He's preparing for a series of tours, both before his coronation on May 6 and after the coronation. So, he's really putting down the markers of his new reign. He's wasted no time in getting to work."

Nicholl added that Charles’ coronation may seem as though it is scaled back from previous coronations.

"We know that the U.K. is going to have an extra bank holiday," Nicholl said. "We know it's not going to be as grand an occasion as the queen's coronation because there will be fewer people. We're talking 2,000 dignitaries rather than 8,000. That said, it's still going to take place at Westminster Abbey. It's still going to be grand with all the protocol, [pomp and circumstance] that you would expect of a coronation. It's not going to be watered down in any shape or form, and I think you're going to see a real focus put, obviously, on the king and queen consort, but also on the Prince and Princess of Wales, this projection of a new fab four, which I think is really going to come to define King Charles' reign."