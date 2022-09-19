King Charles III 'Moved Beyond Measure,' Preparing for 'Final Farewell' Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

As the royal family prepares to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday, her son, King Charles III, offered a statement of gratitude.

"Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world," the monarch said in a statement on Sunday, the eve of her funeral. "In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen."

The King concluded, "As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief."

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8. She was 96.

The funeral begins on Monday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT), but the events will start at 6:30 a.m., when the doors of Westminster Hall are set to close in preparation for the coffin's procession. For a complete rundown of every event and how to watch, read ET's guide here.