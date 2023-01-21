King Charles' Coronation Will Be a Three-Day Extravaganza, Palace Announces

King Charles' coronation will be anything but low key. Buckingham Palace on Saturday announced that the coronation ceremony will be a three-day even beginning Saturday, May 6 and concluding Monday, May 8.

The festivities will kick off with the coronation of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6. The following day will feature a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle that will be broadcast by the BBC. The general public will have an opportunity to attend the event when free tickets are made available at a later date.

The weekend will conclude Monday, May 8 when "members of the public will be invited to take part in The Big Help Out, which will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas."

As previously reported, the coronation will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and it "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

The Palace says Charles and Camilla will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as "The King’s Procession." After the service, Charles and Camilla will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as "The Coronation Procession." They'll then be joined in this procession by other members of the Royal family. At Buckingham Palace, the King and Queen Consort, accompanied by members of the Royal family, will appear on the balcony to conclude the day’s ceremonial events.

Sunday's coronation concert will take place at Windsor Castle. Produced and set to broadcast live by the BBC and BBC studios, the concert "will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion."

The Palace says volunteers from the king and queen consort's many charity affiliations will also be in attendance.

"The concert will see a world-class orchestra play interpretations of musical favourites fronted by some of the world’s biggest entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance," the Palace announced. "The performances will be supported by staging and effects located on the Castle’s East Lawn and will also feature a selection of spoken word sequences delivered by stars of stage and screen."

The Palace also announced that, through a national ballot held by the BBC, "several thousand members of the public will be selected to receive a pair of free tickets for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle."

Also on Sunday, there will be an event dubbed the Coronation Big Lunch, with members of the community "invited to share food and fun together ... in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship."

The coronation weekend will conclude Monday with The Big Help Out, which will "highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation. In tribute to His Majesty The King's public service, The Big Help Out will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas. The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend."