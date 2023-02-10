Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro Pose for Rare Photo with Daughter Delilah

Benicio del Toro and Kimberly Stewart hit the streets of Puerto Rico and it truly was a family affair, not just because they brought along their 11-year-old daughter, but also because Kimberly's dad, Rod Stewart, came along for the outing!

The 55-year-old actor and Kimberly posed for a rare photo snapped Thursday with their daughter, Delilah, while in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. Also part of the group photo was none other than the rock star (he's performing Friday night at Coliseo de Puerto Rico), who looked dashing as usual in a white jacket, fitted black jeans and a pair of vintage Hermès suede leather loafers.

Kimberly opted for a flowery dress while Delilah and her father kept things a bit more casual. Kimberly captioned her Instagram post, "Puerto Rico" with a red heart emoji.

Over on her Instagram Stories, Kimberly documented the trip and the sights they've so far visited. It's safe to say they'll all be at Rod's concert and lifting his spirits after a tough 2022. Rod mourned the death of of his brothers, Bob and Don Stewart, losing them both in a span of two months, the rock star announced on Instagram.

"It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky," the singer shared back in December. "I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob ‘irreplaceable buddies’ Sir Rod Stewart 🙏🏼."

It's unclear the nature of Kimberly and del Toro's relationship, if any, or if they're very happy to just be co-parenting. It was back in early 2011 when del Toro's rep announced Kimberly was pregnant, though the two were never officially a couple.