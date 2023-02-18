Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Sprawling Georgia Home to Hit Auction Block Following Foreclosure

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's home in Alpharetta, Georgia will soon hit the auction block following its foreclosure.

According to a Fulton County notice of foreclosure posted Wednesday, Truist Bank will auction off the mansion on March 7 at the Fulton County Courthouse. According to the notice of foreclosure, as seen by ET, the foreclosure stems from Zolciak-Biermann and her husband, Kroy, defaulting on the $1.65 million loan they took out to buy the home on Oct. 23, 2012.

ET has reached out to Zolciak-Biermann's rep for comment.

According to Zillow, the sprawling 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom home that sits on 1.78 acres is now worth approximately $2,780,900. She gave a tour of the home back in 2015 on her Bravo series, Don't Be Tardy.

The foreclosure and auction news comes after the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to social media back in November and addressed "haters" suggesting she sold her home for a paltry $257,000.

"OK you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000," she said in the video captured by the Instagram account @BravoHousewives (via People)." If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real."

She didn't end there. Zolciak-Biermann went on to say that she'll be there for Christmas and that she'd be there in May for her birthday.

"So, what are you gonna do, haters, when I'm here for Christmas, and I'm here for my birthday in May, and I'm here for all these amazing dates? I'm here until I f***ing want to move, until I decide I don't want to live here anymore. So, enjoy the view haters. You're going to be seeing it for quite some time."