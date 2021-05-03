Kim Kardashian's 'PAW Patrol: The Movie' Character Revealed

Kim Kardashian West is about to earn some major brownie points at home with her four kids. The 40-year-old reality star landed a voiceover role in the upcoming PAW Patrol: The Movie and on Monday, the first image of her character, Delores, was released.

Delores is a white poodle and a newcomer to the PAW Patrol world.

People shared the first look at Delores, and one fan shared the image, writing, "Can we officially say Kim Kardashian is THE BADDEST B**CH now?"

Kim replied to the comment with three laughing/crying emojis.

Other new characters are being voiced by Tyler Perry, Yada Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Jimmy Kimmel, and Ron Pardo.

The main pups of PAW Patrol will all be voiced by their original actors with the exception of Chase, who is being voiced by Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage.

Kim has made several appearances in films as herself, most recently in 2018's Ocean's Eight. She also voiced an animated version of herself in a 2014 episode of American Dad.

When she first announced her plans to be in the film, Kim tweeted, "I’m officially a cool mom now to my kids! PAW Patrol, we’re On A Roll!!! 🐶 🦴 🐾."

PAW Patrol: The Movie is set to be released Aug. 20, 2021.