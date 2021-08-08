Kim Kardashian Turns Heads in Black Bondage-Style Look While Supporting Ex Kanye West at 'Donda' Event

Kim Kardashian West is continuing to match her ex Kanye West as she supports him at his Donda listening events. The 40-year-old reality star rocked a red latex look to the 44-year-old rapper's first show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, in late July. Kanye wore a puffy red coat and pants to the event.

Then, at this week's second listening party both Kim and Kanye both wore all-black looks with full black face masks. The mother of four's fitted Balenciaga bodysuit had major bondage vibes as she unzipped eye and mouth holes and had her lengthy braid coming out of an opening in the top.

The couple's four kids -- North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 -- also wore all-black as they attended the event. Kim even shared photos of her ex playing with their kids and holding their daughter, Chicago, backstage.

Kanye has yet to release his highly-anticipated album, Donda, but has gone all-out at his listening events. In this week's, he even levitated above the crowd on wires, which Kim documented.

Kim filed for divorce from the rapper back in February, but the exes have remained focused on co-parenting their children amid their split.

A source previously told ET that Kim and Kanye "have been supportive of each other" when it comes to raising their kids.