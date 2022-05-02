Kim Kardashian Stuns in Marilyn Monroe's Dress as She Steps Out With Pete Davidson at Met Gala

Keeping up with the theme! On Monday, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrived at the 2022 Met Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art on theme and showing a little PDA.

The 41-year-old reality star and 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian had all eyes on them as they walked the iconic stairs during fashion’s big night.

Kim took the theme of “Gilded Glamour and White Tie," literally as she stunned in one of Marilyn Monroe’s most breathtaking looks. The mother of four sparkled in the Jean Louis dress that the late actress wore during her “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” performance.

"The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe," Kim told Vogue. "For me the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang 'Happy Birthday,' to JFK, it was that look."

Kim completed the look with her perfectly coiffed, platinum blonde hairdo, telling the outlet that took 14 hours to dye her tresses.

As for how she was able to land the gown, which sold for $4.8 million at Julien’s Auctions in 2016 and was later acquired by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum, Kim explained, "I’m a big fan of auctions and I own several JFK pieces so I know the owner of Julien’s. He was able to connect me [with Ripley’s] and that’s how the conversation started."

Meanwhile, Pete wore a black suit and tie, which he paired with a white shirt. The pair smiled as they posed side-by-side at the event.

Both Kim and Pete are no strangers to the Met Gala. However, this year is the first time the pair has appeared on the carpet together. In the past, Kim, who has previously worn Versace, Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Roberto Cavalli, Givenchy, Lanvin and Balenciaga, and has walked the Met Gala steps with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

The couple's date night comes just two days after they made their red carpet debut at the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Kim, who wore a silver dress by Balenciaga Couture and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, walked alongside Pete, who wore a Prada suit and Vans shoes. The pair showed minimal PDA as they posed on the carpet and walked inside to the event. At the end of the night, Kim shared some BTS photos on Instagram.

"White House din din," she wrote by the photo carousel that showed her and Pete on the couch and even a close-up of them holding hands.

Entertainment Tonight is on the red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night.