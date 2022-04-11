Kim Kardashian Shares PDA Pics of Her and Pete Davidson, Calls Him a 'Snack'

Table for two! Kim Kardashian shared some PDA-filled pictures with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

On Monday, The Kardashians star posted a series of photos on Instagram, getting cozy with her man. “late nite snack,” the 41-year-old captioned the pics.

In the first shot, Kim, dressed in her silver look from the premiere of her new reality series, looks away from the camera while Pete wraps his arms around her and nuzzles his face in her neck. In the next shot, Kim and Pete look into each other’s eyes while their arms are around each other.

Kim and Pete’s photo session got the support from her famous friends and family. “Can you be any cuter,” wrote Khloe Kardashian, who also took to the comments again to write, “Stop.”

Khadijah Haqq McCray wrote, “I’m full 😍.”

Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder appeared on Hoda Kotb’s Making Space podcast and shared her perspective on her new relationship with the Saturday Night Live star.

“I think that sometimes things happen when you least expect it,” she told the Today co-anchor. “It was the last thing that I was planning on, so when it did happen, we were kinda like, ‘Oh my god, I wasn’t even planning on this, and this isn’t even what I was thinking of' and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun.”

Kim shared that her new love wasn’t planned, and came after taking a break from thinking about dating, after filing for divorce from Kanye “Ye” West in 2021.

“Sometimes you can’t plan everything out, you have to be open to it,” she said. “You know, I definitely took my time. I took, like, 10 months or something before I dated, talked to anyone. I just wanted that time to really figure out and just go through the motions of making the right decisions and how do I feel about this. You'll never know until you’re put in situations. And once I went through all of the motions I was like, ‘OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone.’ And I randomly did.”

The mother of four noted that she has always been a trusting person and has never had her guard up, and after coming out “OK” on the other side of past relationships, she learned to open herself up to get what was next.

“You just have to let yourself go and open yourself up to receive something,” she shared. “And just be a good person and you’ll get that back and no matter what, everyone’s going to be OK.”

Kim added that she’s not dating around, but she’s also not spilling the beans about if her and Pete are thinking about taking their love to the next level.

“I do think that I am, holding a little bit close to my heart on certain aspects of my life with Pete and it feels good,” she shared. “We have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that not many people know about.”

The Keeping Up With the Karashians alum dished to ET about the King of Staten Island star being the perfect “do nothing” partner.

"He's just super genuine, and it’s just super fun to just hang out and do nothing then watch TV and just do nothing," she shared with ET. "My favorite thing is finding someone to do nothing with. It's the best."

"We just, like, run errands," she added. "You can be distracted with people, but you can’t be with anyone and do nothing."