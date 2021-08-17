Kim Kardashian Shares Candid Snap From Her Very First Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian West is taking a trip down memory lane! The 40-year-old reality star and beauty mogul has done countless photo shoots throughout her time in the spotlight, and on Monday, she decided to look back at her very first shoot.

"My first photo shoot ever!!!" the mother of four captioned the photo of herself in a cream-colored corset that she paired with tights and tan heels.

In the image, Kim's dark hair is styled in a retro up-do as she poses against a gray backdrop.

Momager Kris Jenner lent her "you're doing great, sweetie" energy in the comments section, writing, "You are such a cutie."

Kim has gone on to grace the cover of Vogue multiple times, not to mention countless other fashion publications, and is a regular at the Met Gala.

The chic star is known for saving all of her past looks and even showed off her extensive fashion archive during a June episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"I mean, this is its own time capsule. I've saved everything. So I have every look, every dress, every event. I love it cause it's like going down memory lane," she said on the show. "It's all so special just to see it."