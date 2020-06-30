Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Horse-Riding Photos From North West's 7th Birthday in Wyoming

Kim Kardashian West has shared picturesque outdoor snaps from a birthday celebration for her daughter North in Wyoming. North, the eldest of Kim’s four children with husband Kanye West, turned 7 on June 15.

On Monday, Kim, 39, posted three beautiful images, including a throwback pic of her, Kanye and an infant North chilling among bales of hay.

In another pic, Kim and North enjoyed a horse-riding trek, holding hands while photographed on the animals.

And North doesn’t just ride horses -- she does it in style! The cutie rocked a bright green-and-black cowskin-print outfit. Kim also posted a photo of North showing off the cowboy boots she wore with the outfit (once a cute little creature cozied up in one of them!).

“North’s 7th Birthday Wyoming Style 🤠,” Kim captioned the slideshow of images.

Kim previously gushed about her growing girl on her actual birthday, posting cute photos in honor of the “creative Gemini performer.”

“Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can’t believe you are 7,” she wrote. “Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!”

It’s unclear when the latest photos were taken, but the outing appears to have been before Kim changed up her hair color over the weekend.

