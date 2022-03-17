Kim Kardashian Says She's Taking the 'High Road' When It Comes to Co-Parenting With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is always trying to take the high road in her co-parenting relationship with ex Kanye "Ye" West. The 41-year-old reality star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday to tape an interview, which will air in full on April 13.

After discussing her romance with comedian Pete Davidson in a previous sneak peek clip, Kim addresses her ongoing struggles with the father of her four children in a new clip.

"I always saw such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship, so I'm always just hopeful," Kim says of her mom, Kris Jenner, and late father, Robert Kardashian, who divorced in 1991 after having four kids together. "No matter what goes on, that's the father of my kids, I'll always be protective, I'll always want my kids to just see the best of the best."

It's been a tense few months for Kim and her current boyfriend, Pete, who have been the subject of Kanye's online attacks. Though Kim has spoken out a few times, she has mostly attempted to keep the personal tension private.

"As hard as it can be sometimes, I try to ignore it, and try to do whatever's best for the kids. Take the high road!" Kim expressed.

She added that she views some of her obstacles as "lessons," saying she likes to "learn, move on, and be a good person."

"I used to care so much about narratives and what's true and what's not true on anything, on any subject. I just live my life the way that I think is right and the way that I feel is right in my soul and just push forward and do the best that I can," she shared.

The optimistic approach comes amid Kanye's repeated social media posts slamming Kim's parenting, her handling of their kids' custody, and her new relationship with Pete.

A source recently told ET that Kanye is looking to put a formal custody agreement in place for his and Kim's four children.

"Kanye has told his lawyer he wants a more formal custody agreement with Kim. The two currently have nothing in place, but Kim has the kids, and Kanye is allowed to see them whenever he wants, within reason," the source said. "Kanye feels he’s not been getting enough time with his children and if his lawyer can’t work something out with Kim will go to court.”

On Wednesday, Kanye was suspended from posting on Instagram for 24 hours following a series of posts that Meta, the parent company of Instagram, deemed violated its policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.

Kanye's Meta-imposed Instagram break came after his attacks on Kim, Pete, D.L. Hughley and a racial slur-filled rant against The Daily Show's Trevor Noah.