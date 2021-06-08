Kim Kardashian Says She Will Love Kanye West 'For Life' in Birthday Post

Kim Kardashian West hasn't forgotten about her estranged husband, Kanye West's, birthday, amid their divorce.

On Tuesday, Kim posted a photo of the rapper with their four children in celebration of his 44th birthday. "Happy Birthday Love U for Life! 🎈," she captioned the pic of herself, Kanye, 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm.

Kim also shared photos on her Instagram Story, including a childhood pic of Kanye, one of just the two of them and another of him with their kids.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

The 40-year-old reality star's sister, Khloe Kardashian, and her mom, Kris Jenner, also took to social media to wish Kanye a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!" Khloe captioned a photo of herself posing in the ocean with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Kanye, and Kim.

Kris also shared a throwback photo of herself holding hands with her former son-in-law, writing, "Happy Birthday #kanyewest!!"

Kris Jenner/Instagram Stories

Kim and Kanye's split is currently being documented on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

During last week's episode, Kim broke down crying during a family vacation as her relationship with the rapper began to dissolve off-camera.

"I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, and go follow him all over the place, and move to Wyoming. I can't do that," Kim told her sisters in the episode. "I feel like a f***ing failure, that it's like, a third f***ing marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f***ing loser."

Kim filed for divorce from husband Kanye West after six years of marriage in February.