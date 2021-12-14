Kim Kardashian Says She Removed a Joke About Khloe and Tristan Thompson From 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue

Kim Kardashian and her famous family may be in on the joke, but that doesn't mean that nothing is off-limits. In a new interview withi-D magazine, the mother of four opens up about the one joke she omitted from her Saturday Night Live monologue back in October.

During the monologue, Kim didn't appear to hold back, shelling out jabs to her ex, Kanye West, mom Kris Jenner and her mom's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, Caitlyn Jenner, O.J. Simpson, and herself. She also teased older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, during "The People's Kourt" sketch, and poked fun at her sisters' plastic surgery rumors.

"I think people might not get that we’re absolutely in on the joke," Kim says of her SNL barbs. "We always have been. It is what it is. I especially couldn’t really give a f**k what anyone ever says and thinks. And so, I was just like, 'Listen, if I’m going to do this, I want you guys to know we’re in on this. This is what we talk about when we’re at home.' We have a sense of humor. We roast each other as a family all day long. None of us are sensitive to it."

But there was one topic she refrained from touching -- the challenging relationship between her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson, her sister's ex and the father of her child, True Thompson. Khloe also attended the live taping of the NBC comedy show and participated in two of the sketches.

"Everyone in the family was just like, 'You can do whatever you want,'" Kim shares. "Everyone was really easy and game for me to do whatever I wanted. Although I had a really funny joke about Tristan and Khloe that I took out – I could’ve maybe gone further. But everyone was like, 'Use me. Do whatever you want. This is your time.' They were down. That was super cool."

Khloe and Tristan have had an on-off relationship filled with rumors of infidelity on Tristan's part. Most recently, the 30-year-old NBA star is a subject of a paternity lawsuit from a woman claiming he fathered her child while he was seemingly still in a relationship with Khloe.

