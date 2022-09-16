Kim Kardashian Reveals the Iconic Item North West Is Getting in Kris Jenner's Will

North West has a one-of-a-kind heirloom heading her way from grandma Kris Jenner.

In an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden this week, Kim Kardashian shared a story about posing for a photo shoot with the late Karl Lagerfeld in 2013 while she was eight months pregnant with her first child -- and how her mom, Kris, completely stole her thunder.

Kim says that she flew to Paris to do a shoot with the iconic Chanel designer and had heard a rumor about what to expect from the experience. "The big myth is that he'll give you a bag on set if it's, like, your first photo shoot with him," Kim reveals.

"I was dreaming about what bag he was going to give me. It was so exciting just to be in his presence," she continues. "I go to the set, I'm there on time, I'm so pregnant. He comes a few hours later, then in walks none other than Kris Jenner decked in head-to-toe vintage Chanel. Like, next level."

Kim calls Kris' look "the craziest Chanel scene I've ever witnessed," saying the famed momager adorned herself with every accessory she could find. "The boots, the gloves," Kim says, "earrings, headband, hat, glasses, fanny pack, bag, backpack."

"So, he falls in love with her," she continues. "Doesn't hardly even acknowledge that I've been sitting there. It's all about Kris Jenner."

At the end of the day, as expected, Kim says that Lagerfeld pulled out a gorgeous black-and-white embellished clutch.

"It was like this really popular bag he did that looked like a big LEGO and it was a crystal one, and I'd never seen a crystal one. It was a one of a kind, just a runway piece that didn't even go into production," she gushes. "I'm literally like, this is the moment. He's going to give me the bag."

Lagerfeld then offered his respects to the women before reaching right past Kim, gifting the bag directly to Kris, instead. "That b**ch," Kim jokes.

"I went into the bathroom, started hysterically crying," Kim shares with a laugh. "I'm like, pregnant, hormonal, flew all the way to Paris for this."

The 41-year-old reality star was particularly devastated because she had planned to display the bag in North's nursery when she was born.

"So my mom has a provision in her will that North gets the bag, God forbid she passes away," Kim says.

North, 9, is hardly the only Kardashian-Jenner kid to be receiving ultra luxe hand-me-downs. Kylie Jenner recently revealed in CR Fashion Book that she's saving "everything" for her daughter, 4-year-old Stormi Webster, including her high-fashion Met Gala gowns.

"I have the most amazing pieces, and I cannot wait to share my entire archive with her when she is older," Kylie shared, adding with a laugh, "I'm so excited to see how she is going to wear and style them! And hopefully she wears one of my Met dresses to prom."