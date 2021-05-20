Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint West Tested Positive for COVID

The final two seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians were filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, with COVID-19 affecting the famous family in a major way.

As fans saw last season, Khloe Kardashian struggled with self-quarantine after contracting the coronavirus, while Kim Kardashian opened up last fall about husband Kanye West's COVID experience. And, in a preview for next week's KUWTK, Kim also reveals that at least one of her and Kanye's children tested positive for the virus.

"Sainty just tested positive for COVID," Kim says on the phone to an unnamed voice in the preview. "And North is saying she's feeling sick."

To the cameras, the mother of four admits, "I'm trying not to freak anyone out, but I'm just really worried."

In a cover interview with GRAZIA back in October, Kim shared that "Kanye had [COVID] way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on... It was so scary and unknown."

The reality star said she only had herself and the couple's four children -- daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm 1 -- and "no one else in the house to help."

"I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good," she recalled. "It was a challenge because it was so unknown."

"Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time," she added.

Kim also opened up to the publication about her family's decision to conclude KUWTK after 14 years, which she explained mostly stemmed from exhaustion.

"This was a dream of all of ours," she said of the E! docuseries. "We never imagined we would get onto season 2. Now we’re on 20. Sometimes we just need a break. It’s really simple. We just need a minute to regroup."

No one could have predicted that the final season of the flagship series would take place during a global event like the COVID pandemic, but Kim said that it allowed the family to show fans a "different side of us."

"We were so scared and cautious and we shared every moment of that. Having to be with four kids and not have their friends or their routines and no help," she shared. "It was a very different side of us that I don’t think anyone’s really seen."

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E! See more in the video below.