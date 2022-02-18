Kim Kardashian Reveals Her 'Objects of Affection' During Home Tour

Kim Kardashian's "Objects of Affection" include her fleet of luxurious cars, a full-length basketball court and a lush garden, but nothing brings her serenity like her kids' scrapbooks and a trunk full of her childhood memories.

The 41-year-old mogul opens the doors to her opulent Calabasas, California, home and invites Vogue for a tour in its latest installment of "Objects of Affection." The 7-minute, 21-second segment offers fans insight into Kim's most prized possessions. There are seven total items presented but before bringing out the first object -- North's stunning art -- the video opens with Kim explaining the "maybe a little creepy" set of her own locks saved in a bag after her late father, Robert Kardashian, cut her hair on April 11, 1988.

The tour then pans to Kim's family kitchen, where nothing is out of place but also color is severely lacking, and that's by design.

"Everything in my house is really minimal," Kim explains. "I find that there's so much chaos out in the world that when I come home I want it to be really quiet, and I want everything to feel calming. ... Each kid can have their full style and taste in their bedroom and have so much fun, but in the main house, I really like the calmness. And shockingly, four kids hasn’t messed up my cream house."

The first object Kim shows off are North's paintings -- including white mountains, a wolf and a bearded dragon. She also shows off North's charcoal drawing, which Kim says North, 8, drew during her recent bout with COVID. The charcoal drawing shows what appears to be a woman's head with fangs and a long sword-like tongue.

"Maybe that was just her emo mood," Kim quips.

Next, Kim heads over to her bedroom's sitting room, where she pulls out all of her kids' scrapbooks.

"Anyone [who] knows me, they know that I love to scrapbook so that my kids can have the most amazing memories," Kim says.

The scrapbooks contain everything from hospital details and sonograms to info about the baby showers and their birth announcements.

“So, it’s like so interesting, you’ll see, like, emojis were such a thing for Saint's and I announced him with emojis," Kim explains. "Snapchat was such a thing. I guess I have to do a TikTok announcement these days.”

Carlijn Jacobs/'Vogue'

Kim reveals she got the scrapbook idea from her mom, Kris Jenner, who made a childhood trunk for each of her kids. Kim's trunk is filled with tons of items, from every birthday card Kim got from friends and family until she was 10 years old. She also pulls out the Minnie Mouse costume she wore on Halloween when she was just four years old.

Kim recently sat down with Vogue for its cover story for the March issue, and she opened up about the epiphany that ultimately led to some major life changes.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy," she said. "And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye "Ye" West in February 2021.

Styled by North pic.twitter.com/DCv1HWbWUK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 9, 2022

For that cover shoot, even North was part of the styling team. In the cover story, there were several images of North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. Kim revealed that the images with her children were "styled by North."

In the shots, North is wearing a white T-shirt and ripped jeans. As for her siblings, Saint is rocking a Kawasaki shirt and purple pants, Chicago is wearing a jersey top and pink cowboy boots, and Psalm is sporting a plaid button-down and khaki cargo pants. Kim is wearing a denim Balenciaga Couture jumpsuit and white gloves.