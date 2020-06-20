Kim Kardashian Praises Tristan Thompson for 'Trying Really Hard' to Make Amends After Khloe Split

"It was good. He's, like, honestly so nice," the mother-of-four says, to which Scott replies, "He made mistakes, but I feel like he's trying really hard."

"He's really trying really hard," Kim agrees, acknowledging that "it's been a full year of him as a different person."

Scott then adds, "To be in that place and feel like everybody in the family that he just had a kid with hates him would be, like, a horrible feeling. No matter what, he's still within the family."

Khloe and Tristan split in February 2019, following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. They've since built a positive co-parenting relationship for their daughter, True. While the two have been self-isolating together, the pair was spotted hanging out together at a friend's party last week.

A source told ET last month that the pair have really "reconnected" while quarantining together with their 2-year-old baby girl.

"Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True. This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences," the source said.

"I don't go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away," she wrote. "The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

