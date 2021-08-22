Kim Kardashian Listens to Ex Kanye West's 'Donda' While Driving

Kim Kardashian has an interesting choice of driving tunes. The reality star and cosmetics mogul isn't letting her divorce from Kanye West keep her from enjoying his perpetually forthcoming album, Donda.

While fans have only gotten a chance to hear West's album twice, during grand listening events that were also livestreamed on Apple Music, his estranged wife has the tracks at her fingertips.

Kardashian took to her Instagram story over the weekend and shared a photo of her car radio streaming some Donda tracks from her iPhone.

It's unclear which of the songs she was listening to while driving, as they are all listed as "Donda MIX TEST.06_06." However, according to the track list based on first listening party event, the sixth track on the album could be "Welcome to My Life." However, this has not been confirmed as the album still has not yet been released.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The estranged couple -- who also share four children -- were together for nearly seven years until Kardashian filed for divorce in February.

However, Kardashian has come out to show her support at each of West's Donda events, and the pair recently reunited to grab lunch in Malibu, California, last week. The two kept a very low profile while they had several security guards in tow.

A source told ET on Friday that the pair "are on great terms."

"Although they are going through a divorce, the couple still spend time together alone, or with their kids. Kanye lives mostly out of L.A., but when he’s in town they make it a priority to meet up," the source said. "Kim has had the children lately since Kanye has been working on the album ... but co-parenting has been going well for the couple."

