Kim Kardashian Lets Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Mason Have Junk Food as She Babysits

Kim Kardashian West isn't a regular aunt, she's a cool aunt! The 39-year-old reality star spent Wednesday night babysitting her oldest nephew, Mason Disick, and the mother of four let her sister, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's, son live it up.

"When I babysit..." Kim captioned a selfie of her munching on what appears to be a Moon Pie while Mason is seen eating out of a bowl.

One commenter asked if Mason, 10, was eating straight popcorn seeds as it's hard to tell from the image, but Kim did not clarify.

The junk food party is likely not in line with Kourtney's food rules for her three kiddos. The 41-year-old reality star and Poosh creator often publicly talks about her healthy lifestyle. In fact, she and Kim fought during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians about throwing a Candy Land-themed joint birthday bash for their daughters, Penelope Disick and North West, back in 2019.

"I can't believe that Kim is not willing to compromise at all and that she doesn't feel guilty about giving not only her kids and my kids but all these kids that are coming to our party so much junk and candy," Kourtney said at the time. "It's such a dated vibe to be like that."