Kim Kardashian Joins Fight to Free Rapper C-Murder From Life Sentence in Prison

Kim Kardashian West is trying to free C-Murder. The reality star and aspiring lawyer took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that she's putting her resources toward trying to the rapper, whose real name is Corey Miller, from his life sentence.

Miller -- who is the brother of Master P and had a successful rap career of his own in the '90s -- was accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old at a Louisiana club in 2002. However, Kardashian believes he's innocent.

"On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder. The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted," she wrote on Twitter.

"Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict," Kardashian concluded. "True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller he returned home to his kids."

The star concluded, "Today I’m teaming up with @MonicaDenise, @JessicaJackson and @EdyHaney to #FreeCoreyMiller," she added. "My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy."

My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 16, 2020

Miller is currently serving a life sentence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. His case has been discussed in BET's No Limit Chronicles. Miller's ex-girlfriend, singer Monica, was the one to reach out to Kardashian West, asking for her support.

"After a tearful conversation with @lala she and I spoke to @kimkardashian & I explained why I KNEW Corey was innocent... I shared that There are lots of issues in Corey’s case that speak to his innocence including witnesses recanting their testimony, dna not matching & a 10-2 jury!" Monica wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "Corey deserves to come home to his girls and be the father they need, be the artist & leader he’s always been as well as spread hope to those who have also experienced this.. I’ve locked arms with @kimkardashian, @jessicajackson, @edyhaney and all those who believe in Corey and are ready to fight to #FreeCoreyMiller #FreeCoreyMiller #FreeCoreyMiller."

A post on Miller's Instagram on Sunday thanked Monica for her work. "Moses when they took me I told you go live your life because you didn’t deserve what the system was about to do to me. You still stood for me, without me asking created a team that could change the outcome of a very unfair fate! You been Forever Tru , One in a Lifetime!! @monicadenise got em saying #FreeCoreyMiller," the post read.

