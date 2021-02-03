Kim Kardashian Is Concerned for Kanye West's Well-Being Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian West may have filed for divorce from Kanye West last month, but she will always want what's best for him.

A source tells ET that the reality star will "always love Kanye," as he is the father of her four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. Kim is concerned about Kanye's stability with his mental health (he suffers from bipolar disorder), the source adds, but says she "has full faith that he will strive to do his best to be the father and person he once was."

"The divorce has been difficult for him, but knowing that he has access to his little ones and has split custody is making the transition easier," the source says. "Kim and Kanye are in contact with regards to their kids. Kanye has hope that they will reconcile, but he is not expecting that in the immediate future."



“The kids are doing great and the older ones have had time to process and understand the situation," the source continues. "Kim and the rest of her family have done an excellent job at coaching the kids through this."

As for Kim? ET's source says she feels "absolutely relieved" since filing for divorce from Kanye, as the whole thing was weighing heavily on her for a long time.

"She is happy to see that chapter close. She knows that it is what is healthiest for her and her family and she is ready to put this hardship behind her both publicly and personally," the source says. "Kim has had her moments of feeling overwhelmed as a mom, of course, but the fact that her family has been so unified and supported her through this difficult time has made things so much easier for her to process."



"Her family has been spending so much time together, whether it be one-on-one get-togethers, family dates, having her kids spend time with Kris [Jenner] and more. The entire family has acted as a huge support system for Kim,"adds the source. "Kim has also made it a point to keep herself busy. She is not interested in dating right now and is focused on her family and healing the situation."

ET reported last week that Kim cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for filing for divorce from Kanye and listed the date of separation as "TBD." According to the divorce petition obtained by ET, there's a prenuptial agreement already in place between the two and she is seeking joint and legal custody of their four children.

An additional source previously told ET that there is "no drama" between 40-year-old Kim and 43-year-old Kanye, while a third source noted that their divorce has been a long time coming.

"Kim filing for divorce from Kanye is just a formal part of the process," the third source said. "The couple has been done for a while and have been amicable for a while. At the end of the day, Kanye and Kim love each other immensely, but knew it was time to call it quits. Their children are their number one priority and no matter what will maintain a positive relationship for them."

