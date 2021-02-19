Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West After 6 Years of Marriage

After six years of marriage, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have called it quits.

Kardiashian filed for divorce on Friday, ET can confirm, and is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's four children -- North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. A source tells ET that West is fine with the joint custody agreement and the two are committed to co-parenting together. The source also notes that Kim nor Kanye is planning to contest their prenup and they are already in the process of reaching a property settlement agreement. TMZ was first to report the news.

"Kim filing for divorce from Kanye is just a formal part of the process," a source tells ET of the split. "The couple has been done for a while and have been amicable for a while. At the end of the day, Kanye and Kim love each other immensely but knew it was time to call it quits. Their children are their number one priority and no matter what will maintain a positive relationship for them."

Another source tells ET, "Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, and it is amicable and there is no drama. They haven’t been a couple for quite some time, so the filing is no surprise to Kanye, Kim’s family, or anyone else in their inner circle."

"Kim has been spending this time getting everything in order so that the divorce can go as smooth as possible. It has been an overwhelming process, but the divorce is something she knew had to happen," the source continues. "Kim saw her parents co-parent successfully and sees Kourtney and Scott do the same thing and is hopeful that her situation will be no different. It is sad of course, but the marriage just wasn’t working for either of them anymore.”

Kardashian and West tied the knot in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014. A source recently told ET that the two had been going to marriage counseling but that it hadn't made "much headway."

"As a couple it seems as the relationship has run its course," the source said. "The couple has tried to work on their relationship for a while but find it hard to get on the same page. They haven't lived together for some time and have been focused on their separate businesses and work while keeping their children’s happiness at the forefront."

"Kim and Kanye will forever love one another and will root for each other," the source added.

A second source asserted that there was no drama currently between 40-year-old Kardashian and 43-year-old West -- or her extended family.

"They are amicable and fully aligned when it comes to the kids," the source said. "There is no drama or contentious relationship at all between Kanye and the extended family. They have been in therapy working on their marriage, however, divorce is something that has been discussed off and on for the past year, but Kim has been reluctant to move forward with that."

In December, a source told ET that Kardashian and West were having difficulties in their marriage, but were both doing their best.

"Kim is exhausted from continually trying but keeps their vows in mind when making any pertinent decisions. And Kanye is working on his psychological health and mental state," the source said at the time. "The family and Kanye are still in contact and everyone wants the best for Kanye, Kim, their kids and the rest of the family."

Kardashian and West's decision to go their separate ways comes after the two had highly publicized issues last year after West announced via Twitter on the Fourth of July that he was running for president. During a rally in South Carolina a few weeks later, the rapper delivered an emotional speech in which he said he and Kardashian discussed the idea of aborting their first child, and that Kardashian might "divorce" him after she heard that he spoke about this so candidly.

"Kim is upset with Kanye for his rants, especially talking about the possibility of having an abortion and not giving birth to North," a source told ET at the time. "She knows this is something North will see when she gets older and that’s heartbreaking."

Tension between the two continued to rise after West took to Twitter the night of July 20, firing off a series of since-deleted tweets that were aimed at Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner. "Kris, don't play with me. You and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Ya'll tried to lock me up," he claimed, alleging that Kim also "tried to bring a doctor to lock me up."

A source told ET that Kardashian was "completely devastated" at the time, and was hoping to get her husband help. The "Wash Us in the Blood" rapper has been vocal in the past about his struggles with bipolar disorder, even rapping about mental illness on his 2018 album, Ye.

"Kim has been trying to get Kanye help for his recent episode but he's refused it," a source told ET. "Kim has always been public about everything in her life, but with Kanye and him being bipolar, she has always respected to keep that more private and within the family."

Last May, Kardashian and West celebrated their most recent anniversary with a low-key day at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. "6 years down; forever to go," Kim captioned a post shared to Instagram. "Until the end."

The former couple has publicly stood by each other's side through it all, including a number of celebrity feuds with stars like Taylor Swift and Drake, West's hospitalization in 2016 and Kardashian's Paris robbery that same year.

"The one consistent thing is our relationship has never stopped being fun," Kardashian told New York Magazine in November 2019. "And it's OK to not understand each other. It's OK to not have the same exact feelings all the time."

"It's just about figuring out how do we grow from that? Or, what's the lesson from that?" she added. "And, giving each other space and time to figure that out."