Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Saying 'Seems Like Nobody Wants to Work These Days'

Kim Kardashian's latest comments are drawing some ire. In an interview with Variety, the 41-year-old reality star revealed her advice to women in business, and her words of wisdom have caused a swift backlash.

"I have the best advice for women in business: Get your f**king a** up and work," she said. "It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

Kourtney Kardashian agreed, saying, "That's so true."

"You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you have one life," Kim noted. "No toxic work environments and show up and do the work."

Journalist Soledad O'Brien criticized Kim's comment on Twitter, writing, "Also: be born rich. Really helps."

Broadway star Patti Murin also chimed in, writing, "If I could afford to produce my own Broadway show so that I could star in it, then yes I would think this is excellent advice."

"I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic," actress Jameela Jamil wrote. "This same 24 hours in the day sh*t is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours."

ET has reached out to Kim for comment. Kim did get some support for her statement, including from her friend, Tracy Romulus.

"Kim is right. It takes blood, sweat & tears to start & build a successful business - & in her case, businesses," she tweeted in part. "It also takes building teams & empowering great, harding [sic] working people & being smart & humble enough to surround yourself w/people who are smarter & more talented.

"So when the girls were asked, 'What does it take and what advice would you give other women who aspire to build the next billion dollar company?' -- Kim answered with what she knows -- GET OFF YOUR F***ING A** AND WORK. And it’s true. That’s what it takes," Tracy added. "Any entrepreneur will tell you that, & any successful woman in business will tell you that they’ve had to work so much smarter & harder than any man to disrupt whatever industry they are in."

