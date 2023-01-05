Kim Kardashian Dances to Taylor Swift, Sings About Killing an Ex

Kim Kardashian is leaving fans intrigued with her mixed messaging on TikTok. Kim posted two videos on Thursday afternoon, the first set to Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" and the second to SZA's "Kill Bill." Both songs are notable picks for the 42-year-old reality star, who recently finalized her divorce from 45-year-old Kanye West.

Kim and Kanye's eldest daughter, 9-year-old North, joins her mom in both TikToks, dancing alongside her with a pink filter over their eyes.

The Swift pick left fans wondering if Kim was, perchance, referring to Kanye and Taylor's long-standing feud, which began over a decade ago when Kanye stormed the VMAs stage while Taylor was accepting her award for Best Female Video. Kanye grabbed the mic to tell the audience that Beyoncé should have won, and though he apologized after the event, he later went on to say he didn't regret the evening. Over the following ten years, Kim often voiced support for her then-husband's side of the dispute.

The SZA song also pushed fans to speculate whether Kim had chosen the song to send a message, using the section of the song with lyrics "I might kill my ex/not the best idea." Kim finalized her divorce from Kanye in November and recently got emotional about the difficulties of co-parenting with her ex. Kim and Kanye share three children in addition to North -- 7-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago, and 3-year-old son Psalm.

Kim choked up while speaking about her children on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast in December. The reality star shared how she has done her best to shelter her kids from the controversy, criticism, and negative press directed at their father.

"I'm holding on by a thread, and I am so close to that not happening. But while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth, for as long as I can," she said.

Perhaps, though, Kim is now closer to being able to "Shake It Off" when it comes to her relationship struggles. Also in December, she told The goop Podcast host Gwyneth Paltrow that she still dreams of finding her happily ever after.

"I have this fantasy in my head," Kim said, "fourth time's a charm. It's going to work out." Prior to Kanye, Kim was married to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries.

"I feel like, honestly, my last marriage was my first real [marriage]," Kardashian told Paltrow. "The first one, I just don't know what was happening, the second one I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place... and I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was."

Earlier this year, Kardashian split from Pete Davidson after nine months of dating. Now, a source tells ET that Kardashian "will date again when she's ready."

"I would want a marriage, but I'm so happy to take my time," she told Paltrow. "I really do want to be single for a few years."