Kim Kardashian 'Completely Devastated' After Kanye West Claims She and Kris Jenner Tried to 'Lock Me Up'

Kim Kardashian West is trying to do what's best for her family. A source tells ET that the 39-year-old reality star is "completely devastated" after her husband, Kanye West's, concerning tweets on Monday night.

The 43-year-old rapper took aim at his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner in a series of tweets, claiming that they tried to "lock me up."

"Kris, don't play with me," Kanye wrote. "You and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Ya'll tried to lock me up."

Kanye, whose oldest child with Kim is 7-year-old North West, continued, tweeting that he "put my life the line" so "North's mother would never sell her sex rape [sic]."

"I put my life on my God that North's mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that's on God," he wrote. "I'm at the ranch ... come and get me."

"Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up," he added before requesting that Kris and Kim "call me now."

Meanwhile, a source tells ET that Kim "has been trying to get Kanye help for his recent episode but he’s refused it."

"Kim is completely devastated right now," says the source. "... Kim has always been public about everything in her life, but with Kanye and him being bipolar she has always respected to keep that more private and within the family."

The source adds, "Kanye tweeting about the family and painting her as trying to 'lock him up' has upset Kim because that wasn’t her intention and she only ever wants the best for her husband."

Both Kim and Kanye have been candid in recent years about him living with Bipolar disorder.

"It's not an opposite. It's not I hate being bipolar, it's awesome. It's actually, it drives more of how you really feel. It doesn't do the opposite thing," the rapper shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018. "So I think it's important for us to have... open conversations about mental health. Especially with me being Black, because we never had therapists in the Black community. We never approached taking medication."

Kim also opened up in Vogue's May 2019 issue about her husband's condition. "It is an emotional process, for sure. Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them."

A source told ET on Monday that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was "upset" following some of the comments Kanye made during his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina over the weekend.

During the event, Kanye tearfully said that he and Kim discussed the possibility of her having an abortion while she was pregnant with their first child, daughter North. He also shared his fear that Kim might divorce him following the emotional speech he gave on Sunday.

The source said that "Kim, the family and Kanye’s friends are worried about him."

"Kanye isn’t in a good place and isn’t listening to anyone trying to talk him into getting help. Kim is upset with Kanye for his rants yesterday, especially talking about the possibility of having an abortion and not giving birth to North," the source said. "She knows this is something North will see when she gets older and that’s heartbreaking."

"At the end of the day people close to Kanye want him to end this presidential run now before he does more damage to himself, his brand and the family," the source added.

In addition to North, Kim and Kanye are also parents to 4-year-old son Saint, 2-year-old daughter Chicago, and 1-year-old son Psalm. The couple married in 2014.