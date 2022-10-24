Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloe Speak Out Against Anti-Semitism Following Kanye West's Remarks

On Monday, the 42-year-old reality star and mother of four took to Twitter to make her stance clear.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end," Kim wrote.

Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 24, 2022

Her message comes hours after her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, also voiced her support for the Jewish community.

The 38-year-old reality star took to both her Instagram Stories and her Twitter account on Sunday to share the message, "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people."

The original post came from Jessica Seinfeld, the author and wife of comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who posted the message to Instagram, writing, "If you don't know what to say, you can just say this in your feed."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Stories

The sisters' public show of support to the Jewish community comes weeks after anti-Semitic comments from Kanye led to his social media accounts being locked. At the time, the 45-year-old rapper and designer threatened to go "death con 3" on Jewish people. Since then, top brands including Balenciaga and Vogue have cut ties with Kanye.

In addition to his anti-Semitic comments, Kanye also made headlines for his controversial "White Lives Matter" shirts, which he debuted at Paris Fashion Week.

Amid all the controversies, his ex, Kim, has been trying to co-parent their four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, with him.

"Kim has not spoken to Kanye. She is doing her best to co-parent with him in a safe way for her children," a source recently told ET of Kim.

This isn't the first time Khloe has spoken out against Kanye. Earlier this month, she commented on a post from the "Flashing Lights" emcee, which brought up his ongoing claim that Kim and her family tried to keep him from attending his daughter, Chicago West's, fourth birthday party.

"Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here," Khloe commented on the post. "You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect."

Kanye later took a screenshot of Khloe's comment and posted it, calling her a "liar."

Amid all this controversy, Kanye was spotted outside of The Highlight Room in Los Angeles with a large entourage and security team. An eyewitness tells ET that despite being hounded by fans and paparazzi, the rapper did not stop or acknowledge anyone. He was later seen heading to Beauty & Essex for dinner, and was wearing a dark hoodie, light pants, oversized black boots, and a baseball cap.