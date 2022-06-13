Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Enjoy PDA-Filled Vacation in Tahiti -- and He Passes the 'Boyfriend Test'

Pete Davidson has officially passed the "boyfriend test." Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Monday to share some snaps from her and Davidson's tropical Tahiti getaway and the funnyman did not disappoint when it came to capturing content of his gorgeous girlfriend.

"He passed the content taking boyfriend test," Kardashian wrote in a video shared to her Instagram Story. In the clip, a still-blonde Kardashian is wading through the island's crystal blue waters, while Davidson records. A shadow of the comedian can be seen standing back and holding a phone while Kardashian gets some sun in her black bikini and matching black sunglasses.

Kardashian shared several snaps of their romantic vacation, with plenty of pics taken by Davidson, selfies and some shots taken of the couple as they spent time at the beach and in the water.

"beach for 2," Kardashian captioned the picturesque photo slideshow.

The couple showed off some PDA too, holding hands and sharing a kiss in their matching bleached blonde 'dos and black bathing suits.

Kardashian's been opening up about their relationship both online and on her family's reality TV series, The Kardashians. During last Wednesday's episode, the SKIMS founder gushed to her friends about her beau, telling them he's "really thoughtful."

"Pete is such a good, good person. I can’t even explain it. He just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things," Kardashian said in a confessional. "One time, Pete was like, 'Babe, let’s go get some ice cream at Thrifty.' And I was like, 'Oh my god, you are making me so f**king horny.' Rite Aid? Thrifty? It was literally one of the best nights of my life."

Davidson has not just passed the test with Kardashian, but with her kids too. Earlier this month, a source told ET that Davidson has a great relationship with Kardashian's kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West.

The source noted that the mother of four made sure things with the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live alum were serious, before she introduced him to her children.

"Kim and Pete have had a strong connection since day one, and it’s only getting stronger. Kim was cautious about bringing Pete around her kids when they started dating because she wasn’t sure if the relationship was for fun or serious," the source shared. "When she noticed things were moving in a serious direction, she knew she’d one day introduce her children to Pete."

The source said that Kardashian, 41, had some help from her family when it came to how to introduce her children to her new boyfriend.

"Her family played a big part in helping Kim navigate the situation as Kanye made it clear he didn’t want anyone around his kids that Kim was with," the source added. "Kim and her family discussed how they’ve always navigated being a blended family well and that Kim had to do what was right for her and Pete. The kids and Pete get along very well and Kim seeing him be so great with them only made her fall in love with Pete more."

