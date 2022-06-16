Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are 'Super Serious,' Source Says

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are living on cloud nine, and the comedian cementing his relationship with the reality TV star's children certainly adds to those emotions.

A source tells ET that Kim and Pete are "super serious and in love." The source adds that "they are talking about their plans going forward as a couple." The source says that the former Saturday Night Live star being so great with Kim's four children -- North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 -- is something Kim "really loves and appreciates" about him.

"Seeing him with her children has made her fall even harder for Pete," the source says. "Kim and Pete are very invested in each other and feel closer than ever. They had an amazing time in Tahiti and can't wait for what the future holds."

Not only did the couple have a PDA-filed vacation in Tahiti, the comedian just recently made his debut on the season finale of The Kardashians during a NSFW after-credits scene.

As for Kanye "Ye" West, the source says the rapper is "still very much jealous of the situation and has a lot of animosity about their relationship." That being said, the source adds that Kanye "is also getting to a point where he feels like he has no other choice but to try and be understanding. He knows his words won't change the course of Pete and Kim's relationship and he has chosen to take a step back."

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Kanye wasn't pleased to see Saint out with Pete, and the rapper was "very upset."

"He feels very hurt and expressed his feelings to Kim," the source said of Kanye. "Kim doesn't think there's anything wrong with Pete seeing the kids and wants all of them to make this work."

That same source said "Kim waited to introduce them, but fully trusts Pete with them." The source added that Pete "really cares about her family and kids" and that she "isn't worried and she is happy that he wants to be part of their lives."