Kim Kardashian and North West Have a Mother-Daughter Ziplining Day

Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, went on a mother-daughter ziplining adventure and captured it all on video! The famed reality star took to her TikTok account Sunday to share the epic footage.

The vlog begins with Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter exclaiming "ziplining" in perfect unison. The video goes on to show them climbing up a forested mountain range in what appears to be a specialty off-road vehicle.

Then, viewers hear Kardashian's universally-recognized shriek as she comes zipping out of the dense forest to reach the platform where North is filming her. Narrating the footage, North says "that's my mom!" as Kim flies through the air.

In addition to ziplining, the video also features Kim standing on a small, wooden bridge, looking somewhat scared of heights. Luckily, you can see that the Kardashians star is belted into a harness for safety.

Back to the mother-daughter cuteness, Kim and North say "One more!" in a selfie video as they gear up for their last zipline ride. Manning the camera, North films as she zips through the vast wilderness and is heard laughing all the while.

In concluding the adventurous vlog, Kim and North say "we did it!" in the last clip.

If it seems like North is an experienced zipliner, that's because she is! The 9-year-old went ziplining with Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and her cousin, Penelope Disick, last week.