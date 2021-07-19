Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Take Their Kids on Museum Trip Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are making co-parenting work amid their split. The two reunited on Saturday to take their four kids to a museum in San Francisco, a source tells ET.

The estranged couple took their children -- North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 -- to see the Asian Art Museum before it opened to the public and were courteous to everyone on staff, our source shares. The family spent a lot of time in the museum's new teamLab exhibition, a Tokyo-based digital art collective that specializes in immersive projects.

"They were wearing all black and looked like a nice, normal family that was relaxing and having a good time," the source says. "Kim, Kanye and their kids arrived for a private early viewing, but they enjoyed themselves so much they stuck around after the museum opened their doors and mingled with the public for almost an hour. No one bothered them or seemed to really notice them. It was a genuine, sweet moment for the family where they were able to relax in a public setting without being disrupted."

The source says that the 40-year-old reality superstar and the 44-year-old rapper were in good moods and departed separately following the outing.

"They all looked like they were having a great time and getting along," the source says. "It was clear that Kim and Kanye still have love for each other, but more so in a co-parenting sense."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after six years of marriage. The two are still clearly on good terms, especially when it comes to co-parenting. In June, Kim shared a sweet Instagram post for Kanye's 44th birthday, posting a picture of them with their kids and writing, "Love U for Life!"

Last month, a source also told ET that Kim was happy for Kanye when he started dating supermodel Irina Shayk.

"At the end of the day, Kim just wants Kanye to be happy," the source said. "She knows how incredible of a man he is, their relationship just ran its course and he deserves to be with someone who makes him happy."

During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special that aired in June, Kim talked about where her relationship with Kanye stands, stressing that they will "always be family."

"We have an amazing co-parenting relationship," she said. "I respect him so much, and I think we'll have -- You know, that was my friend first, first and foremost, and for a long time, so I can't see that going away. I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan."