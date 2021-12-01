Kim Cattrall Reacts to 'Sex and the City' Reboot Happening Without Her by Liking a Tweet

Looks like Kim Cattrall has no regrets about not being part of the new Sex and the City series coming to HBO Max.

While her SATC co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, are all on board for the new series, titled And Just Like That, Cattrall already declared in 2019 that she would never reprise her iconic role as Samantha. The 64-year-old actress has also been vocal about not being on the best terms with the cast, telling Piers Morgan in a 2017 interview that they've "never been friends."

While Cattrall hasn't spoken directly about not being part of the reboot, on Monday she did like a tweet noting that she was putting herself first. The tweet read, "I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first. Well done @KimCattrall 💖💖💖."

Meanwhile, 55-year-old Parker continued to shoot down feud rumors between her and Cattrall on Monday. Parker replied to one Instagram comment that claimed she "disliked" Cattrall.

"No. I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would," she wrote back. "Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

Parker, who plays main character Carrie Bradshaw on the series, also replied to a fan who wrote, "Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha."

"We will too. We loved her so," Parker responded.

Last month, Cattrall said she felt "lucky" that she no longer had to film any more SATC amid the then-still rumors of a reboot during an interview on the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast.

"I'm lucky enough to have the choice, not that I haven't worked for it. I have," she said. "It's something I feel very lucky to have and I'm very protective of it. I wouldn't be any good doing something that I really didn't want to do."

"I remember getting a lot of grief on social media for not wanting to do a film," she also shared. It was astonishing some of the things people wrote to me -- 'I work in a bank and I don't like this person and I don't like the hours, but I do it. So you just do it! Give me what I want. I do it. I'm miserable, you be miserable too.'"

Meanwhile, And Just Like That will follow Carrie, Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s, HBO Max revealed on Sunday. The 10-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring.