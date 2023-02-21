Kiefer Sutherland on Becoming the Target in Paramount Plus Thriller 'Rabbit Hole': Watch Trailer (Exclusive)

Kiefer Sutherland is the target in Paramount+'s new espionage drama, Rabbit Hole.

The actor stars in the eight-episode series, which launches Sunday, March 26 with the first two episodes, as John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage. When he is framed for murder by powerful forces who have the ability to influence and control populations, John becomes the hunted.

ET exclusively debuts the official trailer and key art for the drama, which features an ensemble that includes Charles Dance as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham as Josephine “Jo” Madi, Rob Yang as Edward Homm, Walt Klink as The Intern and Jason Butler Harner as Valence. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra serve as showrunners.

The two-minute trailer opens with Sutherland's John activating a bomb as he searches for answers. But when he comes across something that someone more powerful than he can imagine wants hidden forever, that's when John's life turns upside down. "You found something big enough to make you a target," Dr. Ben Wilson warns.

As John gets deeper and deeper in his journey to the truth, he's overwhelmed by the fact that "this time there are just too many possibilities" for who could be behind everything. "I can't tell the difference between what's real and what's not," he worries, as it becomes apparent he may not be able to trust anyone.

Watch the trailer for Rabbit Hole below.

"This is a classic thriller," Sutherland told ET's Will Marfuggi during the Television Critics Association press tour in January of his new series. "When John, Glenn and I first started talking about this project and they approached me about this idea that they had that they wanted to do, we were talking about films like Three Days of the Condor, some of those great spy thrillers of the '70s. I think what's so fascinating about the show is not necessarily the twist and turns but this hybrid of what our society has become. Technology has created as different a world for us now as the Industrial Revolution did for people at [that time]."

He further detailed what viewers can expect when Rabbit Hole launches next month.

"Disinformation is misinformation on purpose and a design to disrupt and it's something that we as a society have to learn how to deal with. We're in the process of trying to do that and that's what this show deals with," the 24 alum added. "I play a character, John Weir, who is normally the guy manipulating the situation and he's a corporate espionage person and really pulls scams that moves billions of dollars. What I liked about the show was that this is the guy who's normally in the position of power and is actually pulling the [strings] of power and all of a sudden, the conspiracy turns on him and he's desperate to try and figure out who's doing this to him and how powerful they are and what their intentions are. The show takes off from there, but it's watching someone going from chasing someone to running away from them."

Sutherland serves as executive producer, alongside writer-directors Requa and Ficarra, Charlie Gogolak, Suzan Bymel and Hunt Baldwin.

Rabbit Hole premieres with two episodes Sunday, March 26, followed by new episodes dropping every Sunday in the U.S. and Canada. It will launch Monday, March 27 in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. A premiere date for South Korea will be announced later.

