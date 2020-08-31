Kids Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman With Moving 'Avengers' Action Figure Funerals

Chadwick Boseman will be remembered forever by his family and friends, along with the young fans who looked up to him.

Shortly after news broke over the weekend that the Black Panther star died at the age of 43 after a battle with colon cancer, kids across the country began paying tribute to their favorite superhero by holding Avengers-themed funerals with their action figures.

"This is his power and impact on the next generation," Mark Ruffalo tweeted. "#ChadwickForever."

This is his power and impact on the next generation. #ChadwickForever pic.twitter.com/uzwaNOt8M0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 30, 2020

"Why this matters so much.⁣ Rest in heavenly peace," added Halle Berry. "#WakandaForever."

why this matters so much.⁣

rest in heavenly peace. ⁣

⁣#WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/tEksgYEb8q — Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 29, 2020

One of the sweet boys who paid tribute was 7-year-old Kian Westbrook from Florissant, Missouri, who told CNN that he teared up after hearing about Boseman's death.

"He was a good role model to me and Black boys because he let me know Black boys can be heroes too," Kian told the outlet. "When I found out he died, I felt very sad. I was crying and couldn't stop talking about him."

"He taught me to fight back and to never give up. He taught the world to be nice and have a strong family," he added. "The memorial made me sad because he's not coming back and I miss him. But I'm happy because I got to do something nice for him."

MY BABY BOY AND THE AVENGERS HOLDING A MEMORIAL FOR BLACK PANTHER❤💪🏾#Wakanda4Ever pic.twitter.com/nYAnER23Ig — King Westbrook (@KingWestbrook7) August 29, 2020

In honor of Boseman, Westbrook lined up his Avengers figurines outside of his garage, and struck a "Wakanda Forever" salute while standing next to them for a photo. His father, King, later shared the pic to Twitter, writing, "MY BABY BOY AND THE AVENGERS HOLDING A MEMORIAL FOR BLACK PANTHER."

"Kian wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of his heart for all the loving and kind words given to him for this post. When he found out about Chadwicks passing, he was heartbroken," the loving dad explained. "But he knows death is a part for being human, and wanted to cope with losing his hero this way."

"My son's mother @leswestbrk was the one who helped Kian create this beautiful memorial, and took the picture," he continued. "I just posted it on here to show my son's love for Black Panther and Chadwick Boseman. She did a great job."

See more tributes below:

My nephew wanted to give Black Panther a Funeral.😭 I’m not crying you are. pic.twitter.com/cdpPr2V6Yx — ROYL (@98Royalty) August 29, 2020

Thank you so much @BarackObama for this heartfelt eulogy. pic.twitter.com/YeTxbpVTT9 — Natasha Emilly N. (@NatashaEmilly1) August 29, 2020

My nephew gave @chadwickboseman a "Black Panther" funeral.😭😭💔💔 It's really sad to see kids mourn their idol!🥺 May he rest in peace!👼🏿 #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/OZBIedwfQD — M D J.🌻 (@Myy_Drondria) August 30, 2020

My babies loved this movie so much. We honor this man and all he has given us🖤💜 pic.twitter.com/gXxivJyYNt — Malinda Caudle (@MalindaCaudle81) August 29, 2020

My grandson feeling powerful and strong- Halloween 2018 #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/CgeHwI9bpY — Kathleen Smith (@kasmultimedia) August 29, 2020

Black Panther and Shuri 🥰 pic.twitter.com/I79mNAqG0Q — Dominique Devareaux (@melloyello1980) August 30, 2020

I would really love a thread of Black kids in Black Panther costumes, as a way to remember and celebrate #ChadwickBoseman 💔 — derecka (@dereckapurnell) August 29, 2020

My oldest in her Black Panther cloth diaper with and without her daddy pic.twitter.com/jFCccCMruG — Urban Suburban Housewife (@Supernova_tash) August 29, 2020