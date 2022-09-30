Kid Cudi Celebrates 'Entergalactic' Album Release, Dedicates Netflix Series to Late Virgil Abloh

The Entergalactic experience has kicked off! Kid Cudi debuted his long-awaited masterpiece on Friday, releasing the Entergalactic animated series on Netflix and dropping an album of the same name simultaneously.

On Friday, the 38-year-old musician took to social media to share his excitement over fans' reaction to the premieres and dedicate the series to the late Virgil Abloh, whose birthday was Sept. 30. Abloh, the artistic director for Louis Vuitton and the founder of Off-White, died on Nov. 28, after a private, two-year battle with cancer. He was 41.

"Its Virgil Abloh's Birthday today. I miss my brother so so much. Entergalactic is for you big bro," he wrote in one of the tweets. "We did it Virg. We did it 🙏🏾💖 Happy Birthday V"

The rapper also posted a photo of himself staring up at a large Entergalactic ad in New York City, as well as a screenshot of the show's hashtag trending at no. 1 on Twitter.

Entergalactic follows a young artist named Jabari (Cudi) as he attempts to balance love and success. Achieving the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former when moving into his dream apartment leads him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl Meadow (Jessica Williams). The two find love in the city of dreams -- New York City -- but it's a rocky road to happily ever after, intersected with an explosion of art, music and fashion.

The Entergalactic album spans 14 tracks (and bonus cut "Burrow") and features two Ty Dolla Sign collabs -- "Willing to Trust" and "Can’t Shake Her" -- as well as appearances by 2 Chainz, Don Toliver, Steve Aoki, and Dot da Genius.

Back in January, Cudi -- born Scott Mescudi -- touted the dual release as "the greatest piece of art" he’s ever made.

"I am so sooo f**kin proud of this show. U have no idea what ur in for. 3 years in the making," Cudi wrote amid a series of tweets praising the special.

"The voice acting was the most fun...the music too but I've always wanted to do more voice acting and idk it was like another dream come true foreal," he wrote in response to a fan asking him to name his favorite part of the three-year journey.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Cudi at the show's premiere Wednesday night, where he shared why the story of Black love was necessary to portray on-screen.

"I feel like this was something that was needed, like a Black love story, told in this way, and I kind of sprinkled a lot of like, my hopes and dreams, and what I want out of a relationship into this," Cudi revealed.

As for what's next for the Entergalactic universe, Cudi said he's looking to expand and add even more star-studded names to the cast, which already includes Williams, Ty Dolla $ign, Macaulay Culkin, Timothée Chalamet and more.

"I mean, that's the hope, that's the hope, yeah," Cudi said of creating a second part to the show. "The sky's the limit. I mean, it could be anybody."

He continued, "I mean, I have a lot more friends that I'm pretty sure are gonna wanna be involved once they see this, and the door's wide open. I'm really excited to see who might want to be involved."

Entergalactic is now streaming on Netflix.